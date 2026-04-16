Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Trading 9% Higher - Should You Buy?

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.8650. 13,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gloo

Here are the key news stories impacting Gloo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Gloo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Gloo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gloo in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gloo

Gloo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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