GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.45, but opened at $47.68. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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