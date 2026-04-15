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GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
GN Store Nord logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares of GN Store Nord gapped up pre-market, opening at $47.68 versus the prior close of $45.45, though volume was minimal (100 shares).
  • The company reported an earnings miss—Q EPS $1.10 vs. $1.26 expected and revenue $738.87M vs. $760.79M—with modest profitability (net margin 3.97%, ROE 6.31%).
  • Analyst sentiment has cooled with recent downgrades (Zacks to "strong sell", Jefferies to "hold") and a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" (2 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell); the stock trades below its 200‑day moving average ($48.80) and has a $2.40B market cap with a P/E of 23.2.
  • Interested in GN Store Nord? Here are five stocks we like better.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.45, but opened at $47.68. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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