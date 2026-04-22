Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Up 0.4% - Here's Why

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Golconda Gold Price Performance

Golconda Gold Ltd. ( CVE:GG Get Free Report ) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.61. 16,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 115,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd. in October 2022. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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