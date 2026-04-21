Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.5750. 527,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,184,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GROY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gold Royalty from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $813.53 million, a P/E ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 481,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 263,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 80,417 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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