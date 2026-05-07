Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

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Gold.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87. Gold.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold.com will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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