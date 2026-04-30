Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $161.5330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. Golden Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $753.69 million, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $32.74.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Golden Entertainment's payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Golden Entertainment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company's stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company's core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT's branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

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