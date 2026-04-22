Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.1650 and last traded at $6.22. 19,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 247,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.50 million, a P/E ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMGI. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Inc is a technology-driven gaming entertainment company that develops and delivers digital real-money gaming solutions. Incorporated in Nevada with principal operating offices in Malta, the company focuses on providing a comprehensive online gaming platform to licensed operators. Golden Matrix Group’s core mission is to enable its clients to launch and scale casino, sports betting, lottery and other interactive gaming offerings—backed by proprietary technology and a portfolio of third-party content integrations.

The company’s flagship product, the KaFe Rocks platform, combines player account management, risk and fraud monitoring, payment processing, and back-office reporting into a single, modular system.

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