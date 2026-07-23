Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 6.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.7630. Approximately 361,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 496,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Goosehead Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goosehead posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.64, above estimates, while total revenue rose 21% year over year to $113.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 30%, signaling continued operating momentum. Goosehead Insurance Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Goosehead posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.64, above estimates, while total revenue rose 21% year over year to $113.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 30%, signaling continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force grew 15% and total written premiums rose 14%, reinforcing the company’s growth trajectory in its core insurance brokerage business. Goosehead Insurance Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Policies in force grew 15% and total written premiums rose 14%, reinforcing the company’s growth trajectory in its core insurance brokerage business. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods kept an “outperform” rating and still sees about 32% upside even after lowering its price target to $72 from $80, suggesting analysts remain constructive on the stock. Benzinga report on KBW price target cut

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods kept an “outperform” rating and still sees about 32% upside even after lowering its price target to $72 from $80, suggesting analysts remain constructive on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced CEO Mark Miller will retire at the end of 2026, with President and COO Mark Jones Jr. set to succeed him, reducing near-term leadership uncertainty but introducing a transition period. Goosehead Insurance Announces CEO Transition

The company announced CEO Mark Miller will retire at the end of 2026, with President and COO Mark Jones Jr. set to succeed him, reducing near-term leadership uncertainty but introducing a transition period. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates despite the earnings beat, so some investors may focus on the top-line miss even as profitability improved. Goosehead Insurance earnings report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,493,370.12. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,831 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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