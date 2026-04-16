Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Director Sells $153,264.64 in Stock

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) Director Evan Medeiros sold 12,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $153,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,936 shares in the company, valued at $254,581.76. This trade represents a 37.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GRRR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 283,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,295. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $252.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of -0.14. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GRRR. Zacks Research raised shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRRR

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

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