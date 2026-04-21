Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.4143 and last traded at $0.42. 4,482,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,706,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4460.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners cut Gossamer Bio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 720.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 825,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,250.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 670,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company's lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

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