Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) CFO Peter Henry Oey Sells 50,000 Shares

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,050,165 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,646.80. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Grab Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,582,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $6.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Grab by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 529,433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Grab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company's stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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