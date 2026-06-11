Grafton Group Sets 2030 Growth Targets as Cash Flow and Acquisitions Take Center Stage

Grafton Group LON: GFTU outlined a five-year growth plan at its Capital Markets Event, with management emphasizing the company’s European distribution platform, cash generation and acquisition strategy as key drivers of shareholder value through 2030.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Born said Grafton is “uniquely positioned to generate significant value over the next five years,” citing its scale, leading positions in multiple European markets and what the company calls its “federated operating model.” The group operates with about 10,000 colleagues across more than 600 locations, supplying construction-related products from more than 15,000 suppliers to a largely small and medium-sized customer base.

Born said Grafton generated more than GBP 2.5 billion of revenue in 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7% and operating profit of GBP 184 million, representing a 7.3% operating margin. Over the past decade, he said the company delivered average return on capital employed of 13.7%, cumulative free cash flow of GBP 1.8 billion and total shareholder return of 77.8%, above its FTSE 250 peer group.

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2030 Targets Center on Cash Flow, EPS and Returns

Grafton set out financial ambitions for the 2026 to 2030 period, including cumulative free cash flow of more than GBP 850 million, adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth of more than 10%, and return on capital employed of about 13% by 2030.

Born said the targets assume continued growth in Ireland and Iberia, along with gradual improvement in Great Britain and Northern Europe. He added that the company does not assume those latter markets will return to “normalized” margin levels by 2030.

Chief Financial Officer David Arnold said capital allocation remains central to the company’s model. He said Grafton prioritizes organic development of existing businesses, ordinary dividends with a stated cover target of two to three times earnings, acquisitions at sensible multiples and, where surplus capital exists, share buybacks or special dividends.

Arnold said Grafton has returned just over GBP 950 million to shareholders over the past 10 years, including more than GBP 500 million in dividends and GBP 430 million of share buybacks through the end of 2025. He said the company intends to maintain an investment-grade credit rating and target lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDA of one to two times.

Ireland Described as the Group’s “Powerhouse”

Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Grafton’s trade-focused businesses on the island of Ireland, said the division generated just over GBP 1.25 billion of sales in 2025, supported by 122 branches and more than 3,500 colleagues across trade and consumer operations.

Atkinson said Ireland’s economic backdrop remains favorable, pointing to population growth, government infrastructure commitments and housing demand. He said government policy includes a commitment of more than EUR 100 billion in housing and infrastructure, supporting a target of 300,000 homes by 2030.

For Grafton’s Irish trade businesses, Atkinson said management expects a sustainable operating margin of 9% to 10%. He highlighted digital initiatives including Trade Hub, Trade Hub Pro, AI-supported product information and a “branch of the future” program intended to reduce waiting time and paperwork for trade customers.

Woodie’s CEO Damian Dwyer said the company’s Irish DIY, home and garden retail business delivered a 13.5% operating margin in 2025 and has generated a 6% sales CAGR over the past decade. He said Woodie’s has 97% brand awareness in Ireland, 36 stores with a new store opening in Ennis, and a pipeline of future locations, although he noted suitable retail park sites are a constraint.

Pippa Casey, Woodie’s digital and marketing director, said digital sales have increased 44% over the past 24 months. She said the business plans to expand its online range by 50% over the next 18 to 24 months and launch a Woodie’s app within the next 12 months.

Great Britain Focuses on Recovery and Self-Help

Frank Elkins, CEO for Great Britain, said Grafton’s GB businesses generated GBP 765 million of revenue and a 6.5% EBITDA margin. The portfolio includes Selco, CPI Euromix, Leyland SDM, TG Lynes and StairBox.

Elkins said the GB market remains difficult, with pressure from weaker repair, maintenance and improvement activity and lower housing starts. However, he said Grafton remains optimistic about the medium-term outlook because of housing undersupply, an aging housing stock and population growth.

For Selco, Grafton’s largest GB business, Elkins said customer research identified speed, certainty, value, convenience and knowledge as key priorities. Initiatives include a loyalty scheme, a trade-specific app, improved same-day delivery capability, a delivery management system and investment in Selco’s own distribution center. He also said own-brand products currently represent less than 1% of Selco turnover, presenting an opportunity for growth.

Northern Europe and Iberia Offer Expansion Potential

In Northern Europe, Isero and Polvo CEO Bert Bunschoten said Grafton has built sales of about GBP 550 million across 265 branches and partner stores, supported by more than 2,000 staff. He said profitability has been affected by weaker construction activity and inflation but management sees a path back to 8% to 10% operating margins through service-led growth, digital ordering, logistics optimization and market recovery.

IKH CEO Anu Ora said the Finnish business has been affected by weak consumer confidence, higher interest rates and a steep downturn in the housing market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She said IKH’s operating margin is now around 5%, compared with historical double-digit levels, but management sees recovery potential through digital investments, sharper focus on B2B customers and expansion in Sweden.

In Iberia, CEO Mario Ballarín said Grafton’s ambition is to reach GBP 1 billion of revenue in the region by 2030, supported by organic growth and acquisitions. Grafton entered Iberia through Salvador Escoda and recently added Mercaluz, both operating in HVAC distribution but with distinct business models. Ballarín said the Spanish HVAC market is benefiting from economic growth, housing demand and rising temperatures, which are increasing demand for air conditioning and related products.

Chairman Ian Tyler said Grafton’s industry can be difficult to make money in, but said businesses that are well-run, thoughtfully invested in and disciplined on capital can deliver value through the cycle. Born concluded that Grafton’s diversified portfolio, operating model and cash generation support management’s confidence in creating shareholder value through 2030.

About Grafton Group LON: GFTU

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

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