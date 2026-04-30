Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Graham logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings miss: Graham reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter versus a $14.64 consensus (a $8.02 shortfall) and revenue of $1.24 billion versus $1.27 billion expected, with a net margin of 5.95% and ROE of 5.03%.
  • Shares dropped $26.07 to $1,123.93 after the results; the company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE of 16.93, and a one‑year trading range of $882.21–$1,224.76.
  • Graham declared a quarterly dividend of $1.88 ($7.52 annualized) for a yield of 0.7%, with an ex‑dividend date of April 16 and payment on May 7; the dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.
  • Interested in Graham? Here are five stocks we like better.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.64 by ($8.02), FiscalAI reports. Graham had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded down $26.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,123.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778. Graham has a one year low of $882.21 and a one year high of $1,224.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,085.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Graham (NYSE:GHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Graham Right Now?

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines