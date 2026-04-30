Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.64 by ($8.02), FiscalAI reports. Graham had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded down $26.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,123.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778. Graham has a one year low of $882.21 and a one year high of $1,224.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,085.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,089.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here