Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,092.83 and traded as low as $1,041.82. Graham shares last traded at $1,049.0880, with a volume of 20,950 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,094.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,092.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60). Graham had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Graham's payout ratio is 11.33%.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 58.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,233,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $11,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,841 shares of the company's stock worth $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graham by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,305 shares of the company's stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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