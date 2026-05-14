Grainger H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Grainger LON: GRI reported higher first-half rental income and reiterated its medium-term earnings targets, with management pointing to high occupancy, rental growth and a committed development pipeline as key supports for future growth.

Chief Executive Helen Gordon said the company delivered “a strong performance” in a period of global uncertainty, describing Grainger as a resilient business in a “needs-based real estate sector.” The company said rental income rose 7.8%, like-for-like rental growth was 3.1%, and EPRA earnings increased 4% in the first half. Grainger also increased its dividend by 3%.

Gordon said Grainger remains on track to deliver GBP 60 million of EPRA earnings this year, which she described as a 12% uplift, and GBP 72 million by full-year 2029, a 35% increase. She said that outlook comes after rebasing finance costs.

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Rental Growth and Occupancy Remain Resilient

Grainger reported occupancy of 96%, which management said was ahead of the 95% to 97% occupancy range used in underwriting. Customer retention was 61%, while customer affordability remained “healthy,” with residents spending 27% of income on rent, below what Gordon described as the mid-30s level often seen as affordable.

Chief Financial Officer Rob Hudson said rents increased 8% in the first half, supported by 3.1% like-for-like rental growth and contributions from newly delivered pipeline assets. Hudson said build-to-rent rental growth was 2.9%, with new lettings up 2% and renewals up 3.3%. The regulated portfolio delivered 5.9% rental growth.

Hudson said Grainger expects full-year build-to-rent rental growth to be in line with its long-term average of 3% to 3.5%.

The company’s stabilized gross-to-net ratio remained at 25%. Gordon said that figure includes maintenance, refresh, void and leasing costs, which she contrasted with commercial property, where she said refurbishment and obsolescence costs may emerge at the end of longer leases.

NTA Declines as Valuations Reflect Higher Rate Sentiment

Grainger’s EPRA net tangible assets declined 2.7% to GBP 2.90 per share. Hudson said the movement reflected valuation changes, with the overall portfolio valuation down 1.1% in the period. The private rented sector portfolio saw a 1.4% valuation decline, as estimated rental value growth of 1.1% was offset by about 25 basis points of outward yield movement. The regulated portfolio valuation rose 0.6%.

Gordon said the decline in NTA reflected market sentiment toward the sector rather than evidence from completed transactions in Grainger’s markets. She said rental growth had mitigated outward yield movement and argued that Grainger’s NTA had been resilient compared with other real estate sectors because of inflation-linked rental growth.

In response to a shareholder question about the risk of further NTA erosion, Gordon said real estate equity markets remain linked to the 10-year gilt, but said she believed the comparison was not fully justified for Grainger because of its inflation-linked income characteristics.

Debt Reduction Becomes a Priority

Management emphasized deleveraging as a key capital allocation priority. Hudson said net debt increased to GBP 1.5 billion in the half, in line with Grainger’s plans, while loan-to-value rose to 40.2%. The company generated GBP 85 million of operational cash flow and GBP 61 million of disposals net of fees during the period.

Grainger said it is targeting GBP 200 million of operational cash flow for the full year and plans to reduce debt by GBP 300 million to GBP 350 million by FY 2029. Hudson said that would bring net debt to about GBP 1.1 billion, net debt to EBITDA to around 8 times and LTV to about 30%.

The company also extended GBP 540 million of bank facilities to 2033 and reduced margins, which Hudson said would provide an annualized saving of GBP 1 million. He said Grainger’s rates are fixed in the mid-3% range and that reducing leverage would help offset the impact of higher finance costs as lower-rate hedges roll off.

During the Q&A, Berenberg analyst Tom Musson asked whether the company’s debt targets should be lower given higher swap rates and policy uncertainty. Hudson said the company views its income stream and balance sheet as low risk and low volatility, but added that Grainger has flexibility to sell more assets if interest rates remain higher for longer.

Musson also asked whether share buybacks could be pursued alongside deleveraging if the share price remains low. Gordon said buybacks would be considered after the company’s priorities of completing schemes on site and deleveraging. Hudson said that at current rates, reducing debt is the most accretive use of capital.

Pipeline and Disposals Support Earnings Targets

Grainger said its on-site committed pipeline totals 775 homes and is expected to deliver GBP 40 million of net rents once stabilized. Gordon said GBP 120 million remains to be spent on that pipeline, with most of the spending falling into FY 2027, according to Hudson.

The company said it has more than 2,000 homes secured and an outer pipeline of 1,200 homes in planning and legal processes. Gordon said the pipeline provides “a valuable store of future growth,” although at the current share price she said share buybacks appear more accretive than the secured pipeline.

Grainger said it has GBP 850 million of non-core assets to support its committed pipeline and deleveraging plans. Gordon said the company has completed or exchanged GBP 82 million of sales year to date and continues to see demand for ex-regulated properties and non-core private rented sector assets. She said there had been some market stagnation around the delayed budget, but no slowdown in recent weeks.

Management Cites Supportive Rental Market Fundamentals

Gordon said build-to-rent remains attractive because of structural undersupply, demand for rental housing and a shrinking base of small private landlords. She said there are 5.6 million rental households in the U.K., while purpose-built build-to-rent homes represent only a small share of the market.

She said Grainger’s customer base is diversified by employment and geography, with less than 10% students under a self-imposed cap. In response to a question from Columbia Threadneedle’s Marcus Fermage, Gordon said the company mainly accepts postgraduates or students in relationships with working people, as part of its effort to maintain stable communities.

Gordon also discussed the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, saying the law provides a clearer environment for build-to-rent investors. She said Grainger had invested in processes, training and technology to prepare for the changes, and added that the government had not implemented rent controls or caps. In response to a question from JP Morgan analyst Neil Green, Gordon said it was early, but Grainger had seen a spike in inquiries following the act, though she noted the period also overlaps with the company’s strongest letting season.

Management said Grainger’s operational platform, technology investments and data capabilities are helping support efficiency. Gordon said overheads are broadly the same as 10 years ago despite net rental income more than tripling, and Hudson said a GBP 2 million annualized cost saving had been implemented in the period.

Gordon closed by saying Grainger’s earnings outlook remains strong, supported by committed pipeline delivery, non-core asset sales and a structurally undersupplied rental market.

About Grainger LON: GRI

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

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