Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.780-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$278.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.930-10.500 EPS.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1%

LOPE stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 316,327 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $149.37 and a twelve month high of $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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