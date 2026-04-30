Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $329.0 million-$338.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.930-10.500 EPS.

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Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 316,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $149.37 and a one year high of $223.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.34.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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