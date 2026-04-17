Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 5.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG
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) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 660,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 296,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 5.9%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25.
About Grande Portage Resources
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)
Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
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