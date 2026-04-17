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Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 5.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Grande Portage Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 5.9% mid-day to a high of C$0.46 (last C$0.45) on volume of ~660,172 shares, about 122% above the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$80.8 million, a negative P/E (-45) indicating it is loss-making, and a 50-day moving average (C$0.43) above the 200-day (C$0.36), with a beta of 1.25.
  • Grande Portage is an exploration-stage gold company that holds 100% of the Herbert gold property (91 unpatented claims) about 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 660,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 296,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grande Portage Resources

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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