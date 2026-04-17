Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 5.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Get GPG alerts: Sign Up

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 5.9%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. ( CVE:GPG Get Free Report ) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 660,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 296,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grande Portage Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grande Portage Resources wasn't on the list.

While Grande Portage Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here