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Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Gray Media logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gray Media reported quarterly earnings of -$0.34 per share, with a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.
  • The stock rose 1.8% to $11.50 in Friday trading, though volume was light at 485 shares versus an average of 1,366.
  • The company has a $1.19 billion market cap, a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, and its shares have traded between $7.43 and $15.33 over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gray Media.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Media had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Gray Media Stock Up 1.8%

Gray Media stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 485 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

About Gray Media

(Get Free Report)

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company's broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

See Also

Earnings History for Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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