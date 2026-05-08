Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Great Portland Estates logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital restated a "Buy" on Great Portland Estates; analysts are split (four Buy, four Hold) and the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of GBX 400.88.
  • The stock opened at GBX 317, sits in a 52-week range of GBX 270–377, has a market cap of about £1.28 billion and trades on a P/E of 8.68.
  • Insiders bought a total of 52,428 shares in the last 90 days and now own roughly 1.53% of the company, signaling insider confidence.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Great Portland Estates.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

GPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 345 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 400.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.5%

GPE opened at GBX 317 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.50. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 270 and a 52 week high of GBX 377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 19,965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £68,479.95. Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 32,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 per share, with a total value of £99,899.70. Insiders bought a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $16,879,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company's stock.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Great Portland Estates Right Now?

Before you consider Great Portland Estates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great Portland Estates wasn't on the list.

While Great Portland Estates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines