Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports.

GPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 345 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 400.88.

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Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.5%

GPE opened at GBX 317 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.50. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 270 and a 52 week high of GBX 377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 19,965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £68,479.95. Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 32,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 per share, with a total value of £99,899.70. Insiders bought a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $16,879,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company's stock.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Further Reading

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