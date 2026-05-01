Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Greatland Resources Ltd (LON:GGP - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.72 and traded as high as GBX 732. Greatland Resources shares last traded at GBX 723.50, with a volume of 2,639,431 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Greatland Resources from GBX 675 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Greatland Resources from GBX 780 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 755.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGP

Greatland Resources Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.17.

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