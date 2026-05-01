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Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Greatland Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical breakout: GGP's share price climbed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 669.72), trading as high as GBX 732 and last at GBX 723.50 on volume of 2,639,431 shares.
  • Analyst upgrades: Royal Bank of Canada and Citigroup raised targets to GBX 816, with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of GBX 755.67 (two Buy ratings, one Hold).
  • Valuation and risk: The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a P/E of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, despite the stock being reported down about 2.6% in the latest update.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Greatland Resources Ltd (LON:GGP - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.72 and traded as high as GBX 732. Greatland Resources shares last traded at GBX 723.50, with a volume of 2,639,431 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Greatland Resources from GBX 675 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Greatland Resources from GBX 780 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 755.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGP

Greatland Resources Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 669.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.17.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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