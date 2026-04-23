Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Greatland Resources Ltd (LON:GGP - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.07 and traded as high as GBX 765.20. Greatland Resources shares last traded at GBX 759, with a volume of 1,360,935 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Greatland Resources from GBX 780 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Greatland Resources from GBX 675 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 755.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GGP

Greatland Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.91.

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