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Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Greatland Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Greatland Resources crossed above its 50-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 765.20 and last at GBX 759 on volume of 1,360,935 shares (50‑day MA = GBX 660.07; 200‑day MA = GBX 543.91).
  • Analysts have raised price targets—Citigroup and RBC lifted theirs to GBX 816—leaving a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of GBX 755.67 (two Buys, one Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Greatland Resources Ltd (LON:GGP - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.07 and traded as high as GBX 765.20. Greatland Resources shares last traded at GBX 759, with a volume of 1,360,935 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Greatland Resources from GBX 780 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Greatland Resources from GBX 675 to GBX 816 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 755.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GGP

Greatland Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.91.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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