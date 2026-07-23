Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Posts Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

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Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Greene County Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greene County Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,864,341.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Brust bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,414.50. The trade was a 48.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. Covalent Partners LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company's stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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