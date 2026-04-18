Grocery Stocks To Watch Today - April 18th

CAVA Group, Casey's General Stores, and Albertsons Companies are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and the suppliers and distributors that serve them. Investors typically treat them as a defensive, low-growth segment with stable demand and predictable cash flows, but which faces thin margins and sensitivity to inflation, commodity prices, and competition from e-commerce and discount formats. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.
CAVA Group (CAVA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA
Casey's General Stores (CASY)
Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY
Albertsons Companies (ACI)
Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI
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