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Growth Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags seven high-volume Growth stocks: Prologis (PLD), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), Trinity Capital (TRIN), and Hercules Capital (HTGC).
  • Prologis is a standout as Q1 2026 data-center demand boosts the logistics real estate leader, which owns or invests in about 1.2 billion square feet across 19 countries (as of March 31, 2024).
  • These companies are labeled Growth stocks—expected to deliver above‑average revenue and earnings growth, typically reinvesting profits and trading at higher valuations—and they showed the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks in recent days.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Hamilton Lane, Acadia Realty Trust, Trinity Capital, and Hercules Capital are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to deliver above‑average revenue and earnings growth compared with the broader market, often driven by innovation, market expansion, or strong competitive positions. They typically reinvest profits into the business rather than paying dividends, trade at higher valuation multiples, and appeal to investors seeking capital appreciation while accepting greater volatility and valuation risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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