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Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Grupo Simec logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — SIM opened at $30.87 versus the prior close of $34.35 and last traded at $30.87 on very light volume (172 shares).
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap $4.74 billion, P/E 65.68, beta 0.30, with a 50-day SMA of $30.74 and a 200-day SMA of $29.48.
  • Recent results: the company reported $0.26 EPS on $442.3 million in quarterly revenue, with a 5.01% net margin and 2.55% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grupo Simec.

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $30.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico‐based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company's core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value‐added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw‐material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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