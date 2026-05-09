Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SUPV has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

SUPV opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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