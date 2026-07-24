Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.64. Grupo Televisa shares last traded at $2.7050, with a volume of 298,238 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $816.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, New Street Research cut Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Televisa

In other Grupo Televisa news, insider Francisco Valim sold 225,000 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dahlhaus Jean Michel Enriquez sold 116,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $66,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,405. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,897,253 shares of the company's stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 794,514 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 5,216.5% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,686,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 394,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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