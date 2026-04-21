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Grupo Televisa (TV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Grupo Televisa logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Grupo Televisa is scheduled to announce Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 28, 2026, with analysts penciling in EPS of ($0.0413) and $817.33 million in revenue; an earnings call is set for April 29 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • In the last reported quarter the company posted a ($0.80) EPS and $807.20 million in revenue, with a negative net margin (15.75%) and negative return on equity (8.56%), signaling continued profitability challenges despite stable revenue.
  • The stock trades around $3.32 with a market cap of $1.76 billion, institutional ownership of about 55.8%, and an average analyst rating of Hold with a consensus target price of $5.07.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0413) per share and revenue of $817.3270 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Televisa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,072 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,184 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TV

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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