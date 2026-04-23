GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

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GSI Technology Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.67. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 36,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $365,535.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,982,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,843,994.17. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick T. Chuang sold 20,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,939.42. The trade was a 56.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,290. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8,247.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,690 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GSI Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSIT

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory products. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 1995 and has focused its efforts on content addressable memory (CAM) and high-speed SRAM (static random-access memory) solutions. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GSIT, GSI Technology leverages advanced architectures to meet demanding data-processing requirements.

The company's core product portfolio includes ternary CAM (TCAM) devices, binary CAM (BCAM) devices and high-speed synchronous SRAM.

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