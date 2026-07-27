GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.43.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,955 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,931.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,988.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a one year high of GBX 2,282. The company has a market capitalization of £78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 46.50 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vishal Sikka purchased 1,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,069 per share, for a total transaction of £64,173.54. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, for a total transaction of £29,992.50. Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $21,347,004 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

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