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GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical breakout: GSK's shares moved above the 200-day moving average (GBX 1,908.60), trading as high as GBX 2,131 and last at GBX 2,082 on heavy volume.
  • Mixed analyst view: Analysts are split (3 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell) with a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target of GBX 2,023.57, slightly below the current price.
  • Recent insider buying: Insiders purchased 11,452 shares valued at $24,283,952 over the last 90 days, although insiders still own just 0.20% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

GSK plc (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,908.60 and traded as high as GBX 2,131. GSK shares last traded at GBX 2,082, with a volume of 1,238,238,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,023.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,908.60.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Beal purchased 196 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,179 per share, for a total transaction of £10,150.84. Also, insider Wendy Becker purchased 3,334 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,219 per share, with a total value of £73,981.46. Insiders have bought 11,452 shares of company stock valued at $24,283,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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