GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.47, but opened at $50.00. GSK shares last traded at $50.8810, with a volume of 2,390,431 shares.

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Key GSK News

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — GSK reported quarterly EPS above expectations (reported $1.24 vs. $1.16 consensus), delivering an earnings surprise that signals underlying margin strength. Zacks: GSK Tops Q1

Q1 earnings beat — GSK reported quarterly EPS above expectations (reported $1.24 vs. $1.16 consensus), delivering an earnings surprise that signals underlying margin strength. Positive Sentiment: Profit drivers — Management and reports point to stronger sales in respiratory and specialty/general medicines that lifted core operating profit in Q1, supporting operating leverage. Reuters: GSK beats quarterly profit estimates

Profit drivers — Management and reports point to stronger sales in respiratory and specialty/general medicines that lifted core operating profit in Q1, supporting operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed FY2026 outlook — GSK reiterated full-year guidance and expects core operating profit and EPS to grow mid-to-high single digits at constant exchange rates, suggesting management confidence in the year. Proactive Investors: GSK reaffirms 2026 guidance

Company reaffirmed FY2026 outlook — GSK reiterated full-year guidance and expects core operating profit and EPS to grow mid-to-high single digits at constant exchange rates, suggesting management confidence in the year. Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed heavy call buying — Unusually large call volume indicates some traders are positioned for upside into or after the print, which can signal short-term bullish conviction.

Options flow showed heavy call buying — Unusually large call volume indicates some traders are positioned for upside into or after the print, which can signal short-term bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue/mix was mixed — Reported quarterly revenue was roughly flat year-over-year (modest growth) and the company’s slides/notes show growth concentrated in Specialty while Vaccines and General Medicines were stable to slightly down; this is not uniformly bullish or bearish. MarketBeat: Earnings details & call

Revenue/mix was mixed — Reported quarterly revenue was roughly flat year-over-year (modest growth) and the company’s slides/notes show growth concentrated in Specialty while Vaccines and General Medicines were stable to slightly down; this is not uniformly bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below Street — Management’s FY2026 revenue guide (~$44.8B) is slightly below consensus (~$45.2B), which helps explain investor caution despite the EPS beat (EPS guide was modestly above consensus). This top-line miss is likely the biggest near-term drag on the stock.

Revenue guidance below Street — Management’s FY2026 revenue guide (~$44.8B) is slightly below consensus (~$45.2B), which helps explain investor caution despite the EPS beat (EPS guide was modestly above consensus). This top-line miss is likely the biggest near-term drag on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk — Broad U.S. policy initiatives (e.g., MFN-related pricing implications) remain a headwind for European pharma pricing and could pressure future U.S. revenues or margins. CNBC: Pharma MFN policy risks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GSK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Trading Down 5.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.4856 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. GSK's payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 952 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company's stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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