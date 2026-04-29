GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.8 billion-$44.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.2 billion. GSK also updated its FY 2031 guidance to EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered GSK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $53.00.

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GSK Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $61.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $60.40. GSK had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. GSK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4856 per share. This is an increase from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. GSK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 84.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in GSK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GSK by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GSK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company's stock.

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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