Guardian Pharmacy Services Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Guardian Pharmacy Services NYSE: GRDN reported what executives described as a solid first quarter of 2026, with management saying the company successfully navigated the initial implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s new framework while maintaining its full-year revenue outlook and raising adjusted EBITDA guidance.

President and Chief Executive Officer Fred Burke said the quarter was Guardian’s “first full quarter operating under the new IRA framework,” which he said caused more change in the company’s industry “in a single quarter than we’ve seen in decades.” Despite pricing pressure from the law, Guardian reported revenue growth and double-digit gross profit growth in the period.

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Revenue Rises Despite IRA Drug Pricing Pressure

Burke said pricing on IRA-selected drugs for 2026 declined meaningfully across the industry. For Guardian’s book of business, he said the company experienced an approximately 60% decline in pricing across the portion of its branded drug mix affected by the IRA.

Even with that headwind, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $336.6 million, up 2% from a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer David Morris said revenue reflected contributions from organic growth, acquisitions and continued plan optimization efforts. He also said resident re-enrollment produced a modest mix shift toward more favorable payors.

Burke and Morris both said that absent the government-mandated IRA price declines, revenue would have increased by low double digits year over year.

Morris said total residents increased 10% from a year earlier to approximately 207,000 at quarter-end, with assisted living residents continuing to represent about 70% of the company’s mix. Script volumes also increased 10% year over year.

Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Increase

Guardian reported gross profit of $76 million, up 19% year over year. Excluding approximately $3 million of discrete benefits, gross profit increased 14%. The benefits came from favorable payer dynamics and a manufacturer inventory credit associated with the IRA, according to Burke.

Reported gross margin was 22.7%, while gross margin excluding the $3 million benefit was 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.8 million, up 27% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8%. Excluding the $3 million benefit, adjusted EBITDA grew 14%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%.

Morris said acquisitions completed over the past two years contributed modest profitability in the quarter but remained below Guardian’s consolidated margin profile, reducing margins by about 80 basis points.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.29. Morris said the effective tax rate for the quarter was 26%, in line with expectations.

Management Says IRA Transition Matched Expectations

Burke said the company had previously estimated that, without mitigation efforts, the IRA would create an approximately $10 million gross profit headwind. He said Guardian took “coordinated firm-wide actions” last year, including direct negotiations with payer partners, to offset the impact.

Those efforts were realized in the first quarter, Burke said, allowing the company to deliver double-digit gross profit growth. He said the company’s pricing and reimbursement under the IRA are tracking in line with forecasts.

Burke also described operational changes caused by the IRA, including additional processing for IRA branded drugs through the Medicare Transaction Facilitator, an online platform established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. He said the new process introduced additional transaction steps and delayed the timing of certain payments. Data submission formats also varied across manufacturers, adding complexity.

The IRA also created a one-time working capital reset, Burke said, as long-term care pharmacies temporarily carried higher receivables with less offsetting payables while the system rebalanced. Morris said about half of the working capital used in the quarter was attributable to the IRA and characterized the impact as a temporary timing shift rather than a structural change.

“Overall, as it pertains to the IRA, I can now say with confidence and clarity that the business performed in line with our expectations,” Burke said.

Guidance Raised for Adjusted EBITDA

Guardian maintained its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion. The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $123 million to $127 million, from a prior range of $120 million to $124 million, reflecting the $3 million of discrete benefits recognized in the first quarter.

Burke said the company remains disciplined because it is still early in the year. He cited potential volatility in fuel costs and expected labor cost increases as Guardian continues to invest in organizational infrastructure, especially at the regional level.

Asked during the question-and-answer portion whether fuel costs were contemplated in guidance, Burke said the company’s guidance includes what management believes will be its ability to overcome the fuel headwind, though the company will continue to monitor the issue.

Morris said cash ended the quarter at $65 million, essentially flat with year-end, and said the company has minimal debt. He said capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, with acquisitions and greenfield investments at the forefront.

Acquisitions and Industry Landscape Remain in Focus

During the call, Burke said Guardian has a “very robust” mergers and acquisitions pipeline and intends to maintain its recent pace of acquisitions through the balance of the year. Morris said the company is in active discussions with acquisition candidates that it views as strong strategic fits and expects to continue its historical pace of acquisitions in 2026.

Analysts asked whether the IRA has changed acquisition conversations with smaller competitors. Morris said it is still early in the process and that there has been “no dramatic shift” after one quarter of IRA implementation. He said some pharmacies without Guardian’s analytic capabilities may still be assessing the law’s impact on their businesses.

Burke also addressed the ongoing Omnicare process, saying that with another entity identified as a stalking horse bidder, there is increasing clarity around Guardian’s potential path forward. He said the backdrop appears constructive for Guardian, while noting that the process may continue to evolve.

In a discussion about payer relationships, Burke said IRA-related conversations with payers were “very, very positive and constructive.” He said the talks led to a deeper understanding of Guardian’s value and opened discussions about value-based reimbursement, although he noted that reimbursement generally remains tied to the existing dispensing fee and reimbursement model.

Morris also discussed Guardian’s secondary offering, which was priced during the quarter. The offering included 6.9 million Class A shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at $31 per share. He said the transaction enhanced stock liquidity and broadened the company’s investor base. Morris said Guardian filed a new shelf registration statement as a normal course matter to maintain flexibility but does not currently have plans to use it.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services NYSE: GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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