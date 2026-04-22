Guggenheim Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,183.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $1,163.00 to $1,183.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target points to a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,225.33.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $917.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $966.24 and a 200-day moving average of $984.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $7B (about $3.25B upfront) to add an in‑vivo CAR‑T platform and early oncology programs — analysts say this strengthens Lilly’s long‑term oncology pipeline and genetic‑medicine capabilities. Article Title

Lilly agreed to acquire Kelonia Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $7B (about $3.25B upfront) to add an in‑vivo CAR‑T platform and early oncology programs — analysts say this strengthens Lilly’s long‑term oncology pipeline and genetic‑medicine capabilities. Positive Sentiment: UBS and other analysts view the Kelonia deal as strategic and supportive of buy ratings / higher price targets, framing the purchase as a defensive diversification beyond GLP‑1 revenue. Article Title

UBS and other analysts view the Kelonia deal as strategic and supportive of buy ratings / higher price targets, framing the purchase as a defensive diversification beyond GLP‑1 revenue. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase‑3 topline from the ACHIEVE‑4 trial of Foundayo (versus insulin glargine) supports Lilly’s diabetes/GLP‑1 franchise and feeds bullish narratives that the company remains a core long‑term growth story. Article Title

Positive Phase‑3 topline from the ACHIEVE‑4 trial of Foundayo (versus insulin glargine) supports Lilly’s diabetes/GLP‑1 franchise and feeds bullish narratives that the company remains a core long‑term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports on neuroblastoma and broader oncology market growth cite Eli Lilly among key players — helpful context for long‑term pipeline opportunity but not an immediate stock mover. Article Title

Industry reports on neuroblastoma and broader oncology market growth cite Eli Lilly among key players — helpful context for long‑term pipeline opportunity but not an immediate stock mover. Negative Sentiment: A federal judge allowed Lilly’s lawsuit to proceed against a telehealth seller of weight‑loss drugs — potential legal costs, reputational risk and regulatory scrutiny could be headwinds. Article Title

A federal judge allowed Lilly’s lawsuit to proceed against a telehealth seller of weight‑loss drugs — potential legal costs, reputational risk and regulatory scrutiny could be headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights mounting competitive pressure (notably from Amazon’s moves) into the GLP‑1/weight‑loss channel — investors worry this could compress pricing or market share over time. Article Title

Market commentary highlights mounting competitive pressure (notably from Amazon’s moves) into the GLP‑1/weight‑loss channel — investors worry this could compress pricing or market share over time. Negative Sentiment: Lilly’s termination of a collaboration with Rigel (Rigel regains rights) signals project pruning that could reduce near‑term pipeline optionality and drew attention when announced. Article Title

Lilly’s termination of a collaboration with Rigel (Rigel regains rights) signals project pruning that could reduce near‑term pipeline optionality and drew attention when announced. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price weakness and headlines noting LLY “declined more than the market” suggest some profit‑taking or rotation despite the strategic messaging. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here