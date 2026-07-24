Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of argenex from $944.00 to $932.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Glj Research raised shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,014.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,044.78.

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argenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $920.11 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $865.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a one year low of $587.37 and a one year high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenex will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,732 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in argenex by 20,977.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,408,000 after buying an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in argenex by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in argenex by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock worth $350,178,000 after purchasing an additional 331,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting argenex

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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