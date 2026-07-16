Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Price

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $399.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $391.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 8.7%

Elevance Health stock opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $436.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $1.24. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,261,000 after buying an additional 1,607,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,764,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455,946 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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