Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $162,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,047,029.72. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,278. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 901.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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