Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.64% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GWRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.83.

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Guidewire Software Trading Down 9.2%

GWRE traded down $13.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 857,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,451. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.93. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $755,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,996 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,325.12. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,679 shares of company stock worth $5,214,878 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Guidewire Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP lowered its price target on Guidewire Software NYSE: GWRE from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Benzinga

Citizens JMP lowered its price target on from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors were also parsing the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary for clues on margins, FY2026 guidance, and how much upside remains after the strong results.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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