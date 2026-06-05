Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $151.17, but opened at $131.13. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $141.7150, with a volume of 640,397 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.42.

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Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $755,031.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,325.12. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,246,815.16. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,679 shares of company stock worth $5,214,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Guidewire Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Guidewire reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.82, topping estimates of $0.79, while revenue of $372.5 million also beat Wall Street’s $355.9 million forecast. Revenue grew 26.9% year over year, showing continued momentum in its insurance software business. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The company’s Q4 revenue guidance of $396 million to $406 million was slightly above the consensus estimate, and management said the quarter positions Guidewire for a “record fourth quarter,” which supports the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP lowered its price target on Guidewire Software NYSE: GWRE from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Benzinga

Citizens JMP lowered its price target on from $300 to $220, but kept a “market outperform” rating. That still implies upside from current levels, yet the cut may signal some caution about near-term valuation or execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors were also parsing the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary for clues on margins, FY2026 guidance, and how much upside remains after the strong results.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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