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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share (annualized $1.70) with a record date of July 2 and payment on July 10, implying a yield of about 4.1%.
  • The dividend is well covered: HASI has a payout ratio of ~58.2% and analysts forecast ~$3.01 in EPS next year, implying an expected future payout ratio near 56.5%.
  • Analysts have raised price targets (e.g., TD Cowen and Citi to $50), leaving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a $45 consensus price target while the stock trades near $41.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.3%

HASI opened at $41.91 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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