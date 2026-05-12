HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HASI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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