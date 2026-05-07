Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.258-5.307 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

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Haemonetics Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research set a $94.00 target price on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Haemonetics by 20,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 841 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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