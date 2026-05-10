Haemonetics Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Haemonetics NYSE: HAE reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $346 million, up 5% on a reported basis and 9% organically excluding CSL, as strength in its Plasma and Blood Management Technologies businesses offset continued pressure in Interventional Technologies.

President and CEO Christopher Simon said the company delivered adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share in the quarter, up 4% from a year earlier. For fiscal 2026, Haemonetics reported revenue of $1.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, with Simon citing higher adjusted margins and stronger free cash flow despite $153 million of non-recurring revenue impacts from portfolio transitions.

“Our performance reflects the strength of our core platforms, with Plasma and TEG driving momentum, margin expansion, and reinforcing our leadership in attractive end markets,” Simon said.

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Plasma Growth Leads Core Momentum

Plasma revenue was $130 million in the fourth quarter, up 3% reported and 13% organically excluding CSL, as Haemonetics annualized the final effects of the discontinued CSL U.S. disposable supply agreement. Full-year Plasma revenue was $524 million, down 2% reported but up 20% organically excluding CSL, above the company’s revised guidance range of 17% to 19%.

Simon said Plasma benefited from market fundamentals including resilient immunoglobulin demand and expansion in global plasma collections. He said Haemonetics’ share of U.S. plasma collections grew in the high single digits in both the quarter and the full year, while Europe posted double-digit growth.

The company also highlighted U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of Persona PLUS, which Simon described as the next step in Haemonetics’ plasma innovation cycle. He said the product improves yield by a mid-single-digit percentage on average and has generated “strong customer enthusiasm,” with multiple adoptions underway.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Simon said fiscal 2026 was a record year for Plasma, supported by price from the Persona rollout, share gains and a return to double-digit collection volume growth in the latter part of the year. For fiscal 2027, he said the company’s guidance assumes only 0% to 2% collection volume growth, leaving potential upside if collection trends remain strong or Persona PLUS adoption accelerates.

Hospital Business Mixed as TEG Strength Offsets IVT Weakness

Hospital revenue was $160 million in the fourth quarter and $588 million for the full year, growing 8% in the quarter and 4% for the year. On an organic basis, Hospital revenue rose 7% in the quarter and 4% for the year.

Blood Management Technologies delivered what Simon called a record quarter, with revenue up 21% in the quarter and 14% for the year. Hemostasis management grew in the high teens, driven by TEG 6s strength, higher disposable utilization, capital placements and momentum in Europe following the HN cartridge launch. Transfusion management also contributed meaningfully, accounting for nearly half of franchise growth in the quarter.

Interventional Technologies remained a drag, with revenue declining 10% in the quarter and 9% for the full year. Vascular closure revenue fell 8% in the quarter, reflecting a 6% decline in MVP and MVP XL in electrophysiology and continued softness in coronary and peripheral procedures. Simon said performance in electrophysiology was affected by share loss early in fiscal 2026 and shifting procedure dynamics.

However, Simon said the company has “renewed confidence” in the trajectory of Interventional Technologies. He said two headwinds that drove about 80% of the fiscal 2026 decline — OEM-related softness in sensor-guided technologies and the impact of pulsed-field ablation on esophageal cooling — have either been lapped or reduced to a non-material base.

In response to an analyst question, Simon said the fourth quarter could later be viewed as the point when Haemonetics’ Interventional Technologies business “turned the corner,” citing a stronger commercial organization, better tools, improved products and a more favorable market backdrop.

Margins Expand for the Full Year, Cash Flow Improves

EVP and CFO James D’Arecca said adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter was 59.7%, down 50 basis points from a year earlier. The decline reflected the absence of a prior-year CSL shortfall payment and tariff impacts, partly offset by a higher-margin portfolio.

For the full year, adjusted gross margin expanded 280 basis points to 60.3%, driven by portfolio transformation, volume growth in Plasma and Blood Management Technologies, and demand for the company’s products. Adjusted operating margin expanded 140 basis points for the year to 25.4%.

Fourth-quarter adjusted operating expenses were $122 million, up 5% year-over-year. D’Arecca attributed the increase to the Vivasure acquisition, tariffs, higher self-insured benefits costs, higher performance-based compensation and targeted commercial investments.

Free cash flow was $45 million in the fourth quarter and $210 million for the full year, with a free cash flow to adjusted net income conversion ratio of 89%. D’Arecca said full-year free cash flow increased by $65 million, largely due to working capital improvement and lower capital expenditures.

Haemonetics ended the year with $245 million in cash after repurchasing more than 3 million shares for $175 million and investing $61 million in the Vivasure acquisition. Total debt remained $1.2 billion, and the company reported a net leverage ratio of 2.73 times EBITDA as defined in its credit agreement.

Fiscal 2027 Guidance Calls for Revenue and Margin Growth

Haemonetics issued fiscal 2027 guidance calling for reported revenue growth of 4% to 7% and organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%, adjusted for foreign exchange and the 53rd week.

By segment, Simon said the company expects:

Hospital revenue to grow in the mid-single digits, with contributions from both Blood Management Technologies and Interventional Technologies.

Plasma revenue to grow in the mid-single digits, supported by share gains, Persona PLUS rollout and modest collection volume growth.

Blood Center revenue to decline in the mid-single digits due to ongoing portfolio rationalization, despite support from plasma-driven demand and customer relationships.

D’Arecca said adjusted operating margin is expected to improve 50 to 100 basis points in fiscal 2027, driven by growth franchises, innovation and operating leverage. The outlook includes a full year of dilution from Vivasure with no revenue contribution assumed, additional tariff impacts, ERP-related costs and continued targeted investments.

Adjusted EPS is expected to grow broadly in line with reported revenue, with operating leverage and mix benefits offset by higher interest and tax expense. D’Arecca said the company expects free cash flow conversion of approximately 80%, reflecting working capital discipline and flexibility to invest in growth, reduce leverage and pursue opportunistic share repurchases.

PerQseal Elite Not Included in Revenue Outlook

Haemonetics said its fiscal 2027 guidance does not include revenue from PerQseal Elite, the large-bore vascular closure product acquired through Vivasure, which is currently under FDA review. Simon said the company has included launch expenses in its guidance but excluded sales because the timing of clearance remains uncertain.

“Whenever it comes, we will be ready to go,” Simon said, adding that the product could strengthen Haemonetics’ position in vascular closure and structural heart.

Simon closed the call by saying fiscal 2026 marked the culmination of the company’s long-range transformation plan. He said Haemonetics is now a more focused company with a higher-quality portfolio, stronger margins and better cash flow, and that its fiscal 2027 priorities are to continue winning in Plasma, extend its leadership in TEG and reinvigorate growth in vascular closure.

About Haemonetics NYSE: HAE

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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