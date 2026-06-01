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Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Hafnia logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Hafnia fell sharply in May, dropping 48.1% to 1,870,650 shares, which is just 0.4% of the float and about 1.5 days of trading volume.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, with Hafnia reporting $0.36 EPS versus the $0.30 estimate and revenue of $688.87 million, far above analyst forecasts.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2877 per share from $0.18, implying an annualized yield of 14.8%; meanwhile, insiders have sold significant shares in recent months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hafnia.

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,870,650 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 3,601,587 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of Hafnia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hafnia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hafnia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hafnia

Insider Transactions at Hafnia

In other Hafnia news, CFO Echtelt Petrus Wouter Van sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,190.68. This represents a 49.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,130,978 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,231.58. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,800.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 363,821 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 67,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Hafnia Stock Performance

NYSE HAFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,032,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Hafnia had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $688.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.65 million.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%. Hafnia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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