Haleon (LON:HLN) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 512 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 407.

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Haleon Trading Up 0.5%

HLN stock traded up GBX 1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 341.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 145,580,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,200,895. The company has a market cap of £30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 372.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 325.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haleon will post 19.5033282 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian McNamara sold 63,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 368, for a total transaction of £231,884.16. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

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