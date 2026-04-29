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Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Haleon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Haleon shares gapped down at the open from $9.47 to $9.09 and last traded around $9.225 with about 3.27 million shares changing hands.
  • Analysts are mixed but the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33 (breakdown: 2 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Haleon declared a $0.1307 dividend payable on May 14 to shareholders of record on April 10 (ex-dividend date April 10).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Haleon.

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.09. Haleon shares last traded at $9.2250, with a volume of 3,272,993 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Haleon's payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 20.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth $119,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 17.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,517 shares of the company's stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,272 shares of the company's stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 219,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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