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Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Halliburton logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings beat: Halliburton reported Q1 EPS of $0.55 versus $0.53 expected and revenue of $5.40 billion versus a $5.37 billion consensus.
  • Improving analyst sentiment: Several firms raised price targets and ratings (company average target ~$37.81), which could support the stock despite mixed regional growth.
  • Notable insider activity: Insiders sold 415,508 shares (~$15.3 million) over the last quarter; the company also pays a $0.17 quarterly dividend (1.9% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $41.18.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Trending Headlines about Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue, with net income up year-over-year — provides near-term earnings credibility. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets ahead of the release, signaling upgraded analyst sentiment that could support the shares. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was effectively flat year-over-year despite the EPS beat, suggesting growth remains mixed across regions. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Higher oil prices from Middle East tensions can boost demand for oilfield services over time but also increase short-term volatility. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Activity in the Middle East slowed due to the Iran war, offsetting gains elsewhere and creating uncertainty about regional revenue sustainability. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and mixed regional trends leave guidance and forward visibility uncertain, prompting investor caution despite the beat. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at $479,849.31. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

Earnings History for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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