Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Griffin Securities upgraded Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.55.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,657.47. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $663,480.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,652,173.70. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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